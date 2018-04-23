Vehicles Damage Two Buildings In McMinnville

McMinnville, Or. – Two cars crash into two buildings in separate accidents in McMinnville on Sunday. Police say one driver was arrested for DUII. 36 year old Richard Hernandez lost control of his car Sunday afternoon and hit a house.

Two hours later, an 81 year old John Reppeto drove his pick up out of a parking lot in reverse and hit a computer store. Police say there was so much damage, it made the building unsafe. Crews were at the scene all night trying to make repairs at Primisys Computers and Networks business operations and server center.