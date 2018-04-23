Vehicles Damage Two Buildings In McMinnville
By Pat Boyle
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 8:01 AM

McMinnville, Or. – Two cars crash into two buildings in separate accidents in McMinnville on Sunday. Police say one driver was arrested for DUII.  36 year old Richard Hernandez lost control of his car Sunday afternoon and hit a house.

Two hours later, an 81 year old John Reppeto drove his pick up out of a parking lot in  reverse and hit a computer store. Police say there was so much damage, it made the building unsafe. Crews were at the scene all night trying to make repairs at Primisys Computers and Networks business operations and server center.

RELATED CONTENT

Historic Day For Willamette National Cemetery Naked Man Attacks Dog Owner On Sauvie Island Man Hunt Under Way For Suspected Shooter In Keizer Plane Makes Emergency Landing On SR-14 Blazers Season Comes To An End Four Teens Found Unconscious in Clark County
Comments