Portland, Or. – Vanport was washed away by flooding 69 years ago today. Portland’s mayor and the governor have both declared this Vanport Remembrance Day.

State Senator Jackie Winter from Salem will also introduce a resolution today to honor flood survivors. She is one of them, herself. She was 11 years old when the floodwaters hit. She says “I tell everybody it was a blessing that it occurred during the afternoon if one had to have that kind of blessing, instead of at night. Because had it occurred at night, I wouldn’t be here to tell the story.”

She says following the flood, ” our family moved at least five times until we ever became actually, permanently stable.”

Winters says its important for Oregonians to know about the flood for historical reasons and also to know how resilient survivors were. Vanport was Oregon’s second largest city when it was wiped out.