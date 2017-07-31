Vandals Spray-Paint Bend’s Pilot Butte

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Visitors to Bend’s Pilot Butte got an unwelcome message Monday.

KTVZ-TV reports someone spray-painted “Get out of our town” at the summit of the popular tourist attraction.

It’s unclear if the viewpoint message was directed at tourists, transplants or both. Lots of Californians have moved to Central Oregon, and they are often blamed for increased traffic and other problems.

Vandals also marred the bathroom and roadway with paint.

A ranger told the station he has never seen this level of vandalism at the park.