Vancouver Teenager Drowns
By Mark Workhoven
|
May 28, 2017 @ 4:52 AM

Camas, WA – There was a drowning Saturday in Clark County. Camas Police went to Lacamas Lake, where it was reported that a teenager had disappeared. Marine Patrol and a Dive Team spent hours looking for him, and rescue workers says they found his body in the lake at 9:30 Saturday night. The drowning victim is identified as 18 year old Hunter Pearson of Vancouver.
Because of warm temperatures this Memorial Day Weekend, more people are taking swimming trips. But rescue workers are warning people that area waters are still very cold, and that the number of drownings usually increases during the holiday weekend.

