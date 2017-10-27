Vancouver Teen Missing For Four Days

Vancouver, Washington – Police in Vancouver are asking for your help to find a missing 18-year-old woman. Essece Bryant was last seen leaving her work at a McDonalds at NE Fourth Plain and Gher road around 8pm Monday night. She was expected to walk home, but never showed up. Essence is a black woman, five foot five, about 160 pounds, and was wearing her work uniform.

Read More From Vancouver Police:

Vancouver Police Department’s investigators are requesting public’s help in locating a missing eighteen year old Essence Bryant.

Essence was last seen leaving her place of work ( McDonalds restaurant ), located in area of Gher Rd and NE Fourth Plain Blvd in Vancouver, WA. Essence left work on Monday October 23rd at around 8:00 pm. She was expected to walk towards her residence, located in East Vancouver. Essence has not been seen or heard from since.

Essence Bryant is an African-American female, approximately 5’5″ tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds. Essence’s current haircut is similar to what is shown in attached photograph. Essence was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Thrashers” word on back in white letters, a regular McDonalds uniform, and unknown at this time shoes.

Anyone with information on Essence’s whereabouts are asked to call Vancouver Police Dispatch.

Vancouver Police Department’s case # 17-15575.