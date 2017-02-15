Vancouver School District Hopeful About Bond Measure

Vancouver, Wash. – Eleven thousand ballots remain to be counted from Tuesday’s election to decide the Vancouver School District’s $458 million dollar bond measure. District spokeswoman Pat Nuzzo says it has a yes vote of 68%. But it also needs 40% of the voters from the last election to take part in this one. She says the tally shows 24,000 voters so far and feel good about hitting the 40% mark or 27,000 voters in the final tally.

The bond measure would finance the rebuilding of more than a half dozen schools and pay for upgrades to the rest.