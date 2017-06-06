Vancouver Police Shoot And Kill Man Suspected Of Robbing Bank

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Police say officers shot a suspected armed bank robber after a pursuit in Vancouver.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp says a man reportedly wearing a ski mask and holding a rifle entered iQ Credit Union Tuesday afternoon and robbed the bank.

Kapp says the man was then seen getting into a vehicle and that officers pursued him.

Kapp says after officers attempted to stop the man’s vehicle, the man was hit in an exchange of gunfire with officers near Northeast 73rd Street and Northeast 182nd Avenue.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kapp says no one else was injured and the three officers involved were placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

The names of the suspect and officers were not released.