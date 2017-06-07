Vancouver Police Officers Who Fatally Shot Man Id’ed

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a bank robbery suspect in Vancouver.

Vancouver Police say the three officers involved in the Tuesday shooting are 55-year-old Corporal James Burgara, 45-year-old Officer Erik Jennings and 46-year-old Officer Richard Rich.

Police say the incident started when a man reportedly wearing a ski mask and holding a rifle robbed a bank in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers then pursued him in a vehicle and shot and killed him in an exchange of gunfire that came after police tried to stop the man’s vehicle.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

The name of the man killed has not been released.