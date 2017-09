Vancouver, Wash. – A 17 year old boy has been arrested on voyeurism charges in Vancouver. The arrest comes after a female student at Union High School reported someone hacked into her social media accounts, found some nude photos and shared them with other students. Detectives arrested the teen after interviewing several students from the school. They say more arrests are possible. The teen faces 15 counts of voyeurism and was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.