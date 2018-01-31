Vancouver PD Posts Photo of Burglary Suspect

Vancouver, Wash. –On December 15, 2017, Vancouver Police responded to a commercial burglary at the Muchas Gracias located at 5207 E Mill Plain Blvd. The suspects in that incident pried open a door and stole several thousand dollars in cash. A similar incident was also reported at this location in October 2017.



As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives compared other similar crimes and believe these incidents are part of a series of burglaries of businesses along the I-5 corridor and Portland metropolitan area. The targeted businesses appear to primarily be Mexican restaurants, with the thief breaking a window, entering through the drive-through window or prying doors to gain access to the building.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of one of the suspects. Police believe there are likely two individuals involved, with one being possibly a Hispanic male, 22-29 years of age, one suspect with a medium build the other with a heavy build. They may also be driving a silver unknown make sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s), or with information about these burglaries, is asked to contact Vancouver Police Detective Zachary Ripp at (360) 487-7391.



