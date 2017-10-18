Vancouver Homeowner Shoots Prowler

Vancouver, Wash. –On October 18, 2017, at approximately 5:23 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 14500 block of NE 49th Circle. According to preliminary information, the homeowner is awakened by a prowler/suspect who is in the fenced backyard. The homeowner arms himself with a gun and confronts the suspect in the yard. A physical altercation occurs between the two and the homeowner fires one round striking the suspect. The suspect is transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit is investigating and nothing further is available at this time.