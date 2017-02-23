Vancouver Hit And Run Suspect Car Found

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) – Investigators have found the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a Vancouver man Monday morning.

Paul Adams, 34, was walking along the 4100 block of Northeast 54th Avenue when he was hit by a southbound driver, according to Clark County Sgt. Fred Neiman.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately say whether investigators have identified a suspect. Neiman said the investigation was ongoing. Tips from the public helped deputies find the car.

Meanwhile, Adams’ mother is asking for help finding the suspect.

“I don’t think he looks like he’ll make it, but he’s breathing. I have to remember that, he’s breathing,” said Adams’ mother, Nancy Peterson. “Half of his tongue is gone, I don’t think he could’ve screamed out if he wanted to.”

The scene of the Monday morning crash. (Photo: Clark County Sheriff’s Office, KGW)

Adams was found in the road. Peterson believes her son would be dead if not for that passerby.

“I want to give that person a hug, I need to know who they are, I need to thank them, because if it wasn’t for them going by at that certain time, and for whatever reason seeing my son over there, he may have died there,” she said.

Adams has a 10-year-old son, Peterson said. She pleaded anyone with information about the driver who hit her son to come forward.

“You don’t do that to another human, you don’t, you don’t leave a man to die,” she said. “He has a mom, aunt, brothers, sisters and he has a son for Christs’ sake. He has a little boy.”

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to email Detective Todd Young.

“Do the right thing. This person needs to be caught. Justice needs to be done here,” said Peterson.