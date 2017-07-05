Vancouver Firework Ban Aftermath

Portland, ORE – The City of Vancouver banned all fireworks over Independence Day, in order to reduce fires within city limits.

Over the last week, 59 citations were handed out, and over 44 fireworks of different shapes and sizes were seized.

Vancouver Fire Marshall Heidi Scarpelli says there were “A lot less brush and grass fires than there were in years past”.

Last year, emergency crews had to be placed on hold for an hour and a half because there were so many calls for fires caused by fireworks. This was one of the many reasons that City Council changed their firework policy.