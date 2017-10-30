Vancouver Church Opens Parking Lot For Homeless

Vancouver, Washington – A Vancouver church has plans to help the homeless sleep safely, but it’s getting mixed reaction from neighbors. The Laurelwood Baptist Church wants to allow a small number of homeless people and families to camp inside their cars overnight in the church parking lot. The program is called “Safe Park.” There would be no more than six cars in the parking lot on any given night.

Pastor Kevin Kruse tells K-G-W those homeless people would be vetted. He says the church will test out Safe-Park for 90 days before deciding to move forward with the program for good.

Should Churches Allow Homeless To Use Their Private Parking Lots Overnight?

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.