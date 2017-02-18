Vancouver Chamber Ambassador Dismissed After Immigration Remarks

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – An ambassador for the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce has been dismissed after posting on social media about illegal immigration.

The Columbian reports John Cozzi Jr. wrote on Facebook that “if you are an illegal immigrant and committed a crime and you were deported … and you are caught back in America illegally again, you should be shot on sight.”

The comment was one of three he made on a thread on the Facebook group Clark County Citizens for Good Governance after someone posted about a law enforcement agency not providing coats to children standing outside during an investigation.

After backlash, Cozzi Jr. posted that his brother was killed by a man with a criminal record who had returned to the U.S. after being deported.

Cozzi Jr. told the newspaper he didn’t blame the chamber for the dismissal but that he stands by his remarks.