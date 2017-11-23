Vancouver Attorney Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against City

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Debra Quinn, Vancouver’s assistant city attorney, has filed a lawsuit saying her superiors engaged in a pattern of disparate treatment toward female employees, which created a hostile work environment.

The Columbian reports that Quinn filed the suit on Tuesday in U.S. District Court. She alleges gender discrimination, retaliation, First Amendment violations, negligent supervision, equal protection violations, breach of implied contract and outrageous acts.

Quinn names City Manager Eric Holmes, City Attorney Bronson Potter and Chief Assistant City Attorney Jonathan Young in the suit.

Quinn filed a tort claim and whistleblower complaint with similar allegations against the city Sept. 20. She says the city has failed to address those claims.

Holmes did not return requests for comment. Potter dismissed the claims for the second time. Young said the claims are unfounded.

—

Information from: The Columbian