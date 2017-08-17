Van Plows Into Crowd in Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain (CBS News) – Breaking News: Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street Thursday afternoon and were apparently being helped by police and others. Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.

At this time, the extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear.

Reuters reports two armed men entered a restaurant following the crash.

Catalan Emergency Services have asked authorities to close train stations in the area close to the crash site in the area.

JOSEP LAGO / AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city’s top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.

Authorities are asking people not to go near the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.