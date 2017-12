PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Timbers midfield Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player.

The 31-year-old scored a career-high 21 goals and added 11 assists, making him just the second player in league history to score at least 20 goals and dish out 10 assists in a season.

He beat out New York City FC’s David Villa, Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco, Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron and the Chicago Fire’s Nemanja Nikolic to win the award.