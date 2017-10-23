VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) – Portland VA Medical Center requests the public’s help to locate a missing patient.

Name: Gerald Beatty

Age: 74

May be demonstrating confusion and lack appropriate decision-making capability.

He is NOT a threat to the public but should return to his care providers for his own safety and well-being as soon as possible.

Last seen at about 8:15 am on Oct. 23, 2017 at Portland VA Medical Center boarding the #8 Trimet bus.

Was wearing blue jeans, cream colored light jacket, white tennis shoes.

He has white hair, is clean shaven, no eye glasses, 5′ 7″, 150 pounds, slender build.

Please call VA Police with any information at 503-808-1911.

The Portland Police is assisting to locate this patient.

A photo was sent via a separate Flash news “News Release at 4:25 pm today.” Please email Daniel.herrigstad@VA.gov if you need a photo emailed to you.