VA to Investigate Eugene, Roseburg Clinics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A spokeswoman for an Oregon congressman says U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs investigators will be coming to the state to look into management, personnel issues and medical practices at Roseburg and Eugene veterans clinics.

The investigation follows a report by The Register-Guard less than two weeks ago on claims by Dr. Scott Russi and several nurses that poor leadership at the Roseburg location and retaliation against whistleblowers were driving doctors to move to the Eugene clinic, compromising patient care.

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio’s spokeswoman Beth Schoenbach tells the paper that the investigation team will be in Oregon this week to gather information and interview employees.

Schoenbach says the investigators are coming after DeFazio’s office had repeatedly asked them to look into the Roseburg and Eugene facilities.