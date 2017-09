I had a chance to try out this new product. It’s a mobile I-V company that gives you a boost. It helps with anything from jet lag to hangovers to aches from exercise to dehydration. I’m not keen on needles, let me tell ya, but this was actually pretty cool. It gave me a boost at the end of my day. The video shows the process and how tired I look at the end of the day. Ugh. Anyway, just thought I’d share. Company is called Good IV.