USS Portland Arrives In San Diego

San Diego, Ca. – The new naval ship, USS Portland has arrived at its home port in San Diego. Gary Piercy with the Portland Committee, which is preparing for the vessel’s commissioning here in April, says the crew will take a few weeks off and then resume training.

Piercy says he plans to head to San Diego in a week or so to work out some of the details of the commissioning because anything we do here has to be approved.

The ship will be in Portland for a week in April and will be commissioned on April 21st. You can learn more here

Video is courtesy of CBS 8 San Diego News.