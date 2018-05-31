Used Car Lot Fire In Longview

Longview, Wa. – A used car lot in Longview, Washington was damaged by fire last night. Longview Fire Department says the owner of Triangle Motors says he was in the repair garage, saw the office was heavily involved with fire and was able to escape before the flames spread.

Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 pm and it took about 90 minutes to put out the fire. During that time, they had to deal with several explosions caused by car tires and a fuel tank failed, causing gas to leak under a vehicle and ignite.

Both the office and repair garage suffered extensive damage. Ten cars and a boat were destroyed. The Longview Fire Department says the fire is under investigation.