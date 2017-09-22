US: Russian Government Tried Hacking Oregon Computer Network

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has told Oregon’s election director that the Russian government tried to access a key computer network during the 2016 election, but failed.

Secretary of State Dennis Richardson said in a statement Friday the Department of Homeland Security said Oregon’s security measures thwarted Russian government attempts to access the Secretary of State computer network. Richardson credited the network security program with thwarting the Russian government’s alleged hacking attempt.

Deb Royal, a spokeswoman for Richardson, said a DHS official advised Oregon Elections Director Steven Trout about the development Friday during a brief phone call.