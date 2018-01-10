US Olympians Go In Style
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 8:24 AM

The Portland Biz Journal is showing the NIKE uniforms for US athletes who make it to the podium in this winter’s Olympic games.

https://www.bizjournals.com/portland/news/2018/01/10/nike-shows-off-gear-that-team-usa-athletes-will.html?ana=e_me_set1&s=newsletter&ed=2018-01-10&u=eqK59PMpsoPrM58w4ZcJRg0b06e857&t=1515599952&j=79480081

 

Let’s compare and contrast:

2018 uniforms made by Nike:

 

Photo courtesy of teamusa.com

 

1980 opening ceremony uniforms made by Levi Strauss:

 

 

We’ve come a long way, I’d say.

Go USA!!

