US Interior Secretary to Visit Cascade-Siskiyou Monument

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke will be visiting the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Oregon this weekend as part of the review ordered by President Donald Trump of 27 national monuments established by three former presidents.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will also be touring the monument, which former President Barack Obama expanded by 48,000 to protect its biodiversity.

It lies in southern Oregon and part of it laps over into adjacent California. Brown’s press secretary, Bryan Hockaday, said Brown will meet privately with Zinke. Brown and Oregon senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have urged the Trump Administration to protect the full monument for future generations.

Two timber companies have challenged the legality of the expansion, saying it reduces the supply of timber sold and jeopardizes their log supply.