An Urn Of Cremated Remains Turns Up at Goodwill

Vancouver, Wash. –On January 7, 2018, Vancouver Police responded to a found property call at the Goodwill located at 6425 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. An employee going through donations located an urn used to contain cremated human remains that when checked did have remains inside.

The Vancouver Police Department Evidence Unit is seeking assistance from the public to identify anyone who may be associated with the urn so that it can be turned over to family members, as it is believed this item was inadvertently donated.

Anyone with information regarding this urn is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Evidence Unit at (360) 487-7404.