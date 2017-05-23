UPDATE: Power Starting to be Restored in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A big chunk of downtown Portland without power because of an underground vault fire has started to have power restored.

Pacific Power says the lights for the bulk of 2,000 customers were expected remain off until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say about two dozen customers will remain in the dark overnight. Officials say “customers” in this case represent meters, not people.

Callers began reporting smoke coming from underground grates early Monday evening. Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire, but the utility shut off power to prevent further damage.

The lights went out at shops, bars, restaurants, a movie theater and Powell’s Books. The outage forced the cancellation of a concert by alternative rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire in the vault that contains electrical equipment.