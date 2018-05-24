Update: Not Guilty Plea in Deadly Blodgett Shooting

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring another in a rural community west of Corvallis has pleaded not guilty.

Jim Morris is charged with murder in the death of 68-year-old Wesley Newell and attempted murder for the wounding of 46-year-old Cassandra Wilhelm.

The 55-year-old Morris is also charged with attempting to kill two other people – Bragi Thurman and Troy Thurman – at the home in Blodgett, a town of less than 100 people.

Morris’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Julie Thurman, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted assault constituting domestic violence. Prosecutors say she tried to injure Bragi and Troy Thurman with a car.

Many details about Monday’s shooting have not been released. A probable cause affidavit in the case has been filed under seal.