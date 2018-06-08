UPDATE: Father Who Drowned Trying to Save Son Off Oregon Coast Was a Teacher
By Grant McHill
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:47 AM
Photo by AET1 Bill Greer, USCG

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – A man who apparently drowned off the Oregon Coast while attempting to rescue his son, who remains missing, was a teacher at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins.

The Coloradoan reported Friday that 50-year-old Robert Joseph Allen taught vocational and transitional skills to students with educational disabilities.

School district officials say Allen’s 17-year-old son, Samuel Vicente Allen, was a student at Rocky Mountain High School.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for the boy, who disappeared Wednesday off the Oregon Coast while boogie boarding after he was hit by a wave.

The elder Allen’s body was recovered by a rescue swimmer but he could not be resuscitated.

Fossil Ridge officials are offering counseling for Robert Allen’s students and colleagues.


Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Recount Confirms Two Vote Win in 53rd District Primary Settlement Reached in Hanford Lawsuit Overdue Hiker Found Dead in Mount Rainier National Park Search Suspended for Missing Boogie Boarder Bend City Council Approves Plans for OSU Campus Lawyer: Oregon’s Former First Lady to File for Bankruptcy
Comments