UO Professor Who Wore Blackface Lashes Out at School

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A University of Oregon law professor who wore blackface to a Halloween party is fighting back against an investigative report released by the university that found she violated the institution’s anti-discrimination policies and caused damage to the law school.

The Register-Guard reported Friday that Nancy Shurtz is calling the report “supremely public retaliation.”

Shurtz says the report includes errors that take her actions out of context and she is consulting with an attorney.

She came under fire for wearing black face paint and a curly black wig to a Halloween party she hosted.

In an apology, Shurtz said she had dressed up as Dr. Damon Tweedy, a black psychiatrist who wrote a memoir about his experiences with racism.

She says her costume was intended to shed light on racism.