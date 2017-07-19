University Of Oregon Sued By Man Suspended For Sexual Assault

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon is being sued in federal court by a man it suspended from campus after university officials concluded he had sexually assaulted a fellow student in his dorm room last year.

The Register-Guard reported Wednesday that the man’s one-year suspension was overturned by a judge in December. The university asked the Oregon Court of Appeals to review the judge’s decision, but later dropped the appeal after reaching a settlement with the man.

That’s when he decided to sue the university. The man accuses the university of federal civil rights and Title IX violations, saying the university discriminated and deprived him of his due process rights throughout the disciplinary procedure.

A university spokesman declined to comment or provide a copy of the settlement.