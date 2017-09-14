University of Oregon Student’s Wrongful-Death Trial Begins

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Trial has begun in the civil lawsuit filed by the mother of Lauren Jones, a University of Oregon student who died during a meningococcal outbreak in 2015.

During opening statements Wednesday, attorney Dave Miller told jurors that expert witnesses will testify that Jones should have been subjected to additional tests and kept in the Eugene hospital for a longer period of time.

The emergency room doctor who treated Jones diagnosed her with a flulike illness and sent her back to the campus to rest.

A lawyer for PeaceHealth, which operates the hospital, told jurors that the doctor adequately checked Jones for signs and symptoms of a meningococcal infection and shouldn’t be blamed for her death.

the trial is expected to last until late September.