University of Oregon Responds to Questions on Allegation Handling

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – University of Oregon President Michael Schill has defended the university’s handling of rape allegations against a former basketball player after U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden sent a letter earlier this month pushing for more information.

The Register-Guard reports the Democratic senator from Oregon sent a letter, saying he was troubled by the questions raised in an article published in Sports Illustrated last month. The article questioned if the university followed its policies on student sexual misconduct when the allegation surfaced in 2016. The allegation never resulted in criminal charges.

University officials say employees correctly followed policy, which was outlined in a lengthy response sent on Monday.

Schill says they did not have enough information from police to override the victim’s request for no action to be taken against the player.