University of Oregon Plans to Expand

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon is expanding its presence in downtown Eugene.

The Eugene Register-Guard (http://bit.ly/2uNtTLJ ) reported Friday the university has bought the former Willamette Stationers building near the railway station and plans to renovate it into art studios and a gallery.

The Dean of the UO College of Design, Christoph Linder, says the project will cost $5 million – $1.8 million to buy the building earlier this month and $3.2 million to renovate it.

The UO plans to divide the two-story building into 24 studios and a storefront gallery and have it open next summer.

The brick building has two floors with high ceilings and a freight elevator

The UO will begin site preparations this fall for the campus’s construction.