University Of Oregon Leaders Asks State To Invest $100M For Research Complex
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 10:22 AM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Eugene mayor and a Lane County commissioner are urging state lawmakers to approve $100 million in immediate financing to a proposed University of Oregon scientific research facility.

The Register-Guard reports Mayor Lucy Vinis and university President Michael Schill went to Salem this week to ask state lawmakers to finance part of the complex before the end of the legislative session.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife are donating $500 million over a 10-year period for the Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact. The state money would match a portion of the Knight donation.

Gov. Kate Brown says she supports the project, but would like the $100 million to be distributed in three budget cycles over six years. Vinis and Commissioner Sid Leiken are asking the state to give the full amount.

Related Content

UO Professor Who Wore Blackface Lashes Out at Scho...
UofO Set To Spend $26 Million In Renovations
UO Building Will Not Be Renamed
University of Oregon to Strip Ex-KKK Leader’...
Is The University Of Oregon About To Lay off 75 Fa...
Suggestions Being Taken For New Name for U of O Bu...
Comments