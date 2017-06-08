University Of Oregon Leaders Asks State To Invest $100M For Research Complex

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Eugene mayor and a Lane County commissioner are urging state lawmakers to approve $100 million in immediate financing to a proposed University of Oregon scientific research facility.

The Register-Guard reports Mayor Lucy Vinis and university President Michael Schill went to Salem this week to ask state lawmakers to finance part of the complex before the end of the legislative session.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife are donating $500 million over a 10-year period for the Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact. The state money would match a portion of the Knight donation.

Gov. Kate Brown says she supports the project, but would like the $100 million to be distributed in three budget cycles over six years. Vinis and Commissioner Sid Leiken are asking the state to give the full amount.