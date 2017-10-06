University of Oregon Lands Anonymous $50 Million Donation

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – University of Oregon President Michael Schill is announcing a new anonymous gift of $50 million in his annual State of the University address.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports ( http://bit.ly/2xXvMa7 ) the donation comes with an unusual feature – the anonymous donors have not earmarked the money, provided over the next five years, for any specific program or initiative.

The money will be used exclusively for “strategic investments,” however, not for ongoing university operating costs.