University of Oregon Professor Who Wore Blackface Returns to Work
By Grant McHill
Apr 13, 2018 @ 3:15 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A University of Oregon law professor who wore blackface to a Halloween party in 2016 has returned to campus after a sabbatical.

University spokesman Tobin Klinger confirmed to The Register-Guard newspaper that Nancy Shurtz is back at work.

Shurtz wore a white coat, stethoscope and black face paint to portray Dr. Damon Tweedy, a black psychiatrist who wrote a best-selling memoir about his experiences with racism in medical school and in his profession.

Shurtz said she was trying to provoke discussion about racism in society – not cause distress.

But a university investigation found the incident created an atmosphere of tension and hostility at the law school.


Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com

