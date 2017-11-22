United Starting Direct Flights to LAX From Medford and Redmond

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – United Airlines plans to start direct flights to Los Angeles from two Oregon airports.

The airline said Tuesday it will offer twice-daily flights between Medford and Los Angeles International Airport beginning April 9. The Mail Tribune reports the airline hasn’t offered direct service between Medford and Los Angeles since cutbacks following the 9/11 attacks.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin says Los Angeles has been the top destination for flights out of Medford, even without direct service.

Also on April 9, the Chicago-based airline will add a direct daily flight from Redmond Airport to Los Angeles.

United’s move brings some competition to the airports. American Airlines has been the only carrier with direct routes to LAX.