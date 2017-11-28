Unique Business Opportunity: Ollie Damon’s Is For Sale

Portland, Oregon – Ollie Damon’s needs no introduction to all the local fisherman and outdoor lovers who’ve relied on the one-of-a-kind business for it’s 72 year history. It’s Portland “Go-To” Fishing Gear Repair Shop, and no one else around does what they do. It could be the end of an era, if nobody steps up to buy the business now. In this full interview you’ll hear only on KXL’s website, Reporter Jacob Dean talks with longtime owners Rich and Susan about the future of the beloved shop.

I stopped by Ollie Damon’s now at Northeast 102nd and Halsey. Longtime Owners Rich and Susan bought the unique shop 25 years ago from it’s second owner. They tell me now at 70 years old, they want to enjoy life for awhile, take the grandkids out fishing on the river, and need someone to take over their steady shop with a proven reputation that’s lasted almost three quarters of a century. You don’t have to know all the ends and outs to own the shop. It comes with all the current employees and staff, and the current owners are happy to help you get started.

Ollie Damon’s has been around for 72 years, started in 1945 by Ollie Damon the 13th and his father Ollie Damon the 12th. These days they repair about 6,000 reels a year, along with rods, motors, lanterns and other fishing, hunting, and camping equipment for customers all over the world.

Here’s what they write in their Craigslist ad:

Ollie Damon’s Serving Sportsmen Since 1945: Repairing fishing reels and rods, Coleman stoves and lantern, Mr. Heater products, Minnkota electric trolling motors, Cannon and Scotty downriggers, Crosman and Benjamin-Sheridan air guns. We are a warranty service center for Shimano, Penn, Abu-Garcia, Daiwa, Zebco, Minnkota and Cannon, Scotty, Crosman and Mr. Heater. We also sell fishing tackle.

This is a turnkey business that includes all store fixtures and equipment, extensive parts inventory, fishing tackle, and awesome well trained repair techs. Owner wants to retire but will stay to help new owner learn the ins and outs of the business.

On a personal note, my Dad and I have been life long customers of Ollie Damon’s and absolutely love them. We’ve always came to Ollie Damon’s, as our “go-to” place for gear, repairs, equipment. The customer service is unmatched. Rich tells me about how they’ve hand delivered repaired reels to customer’s door steps, even making a delivery out on the river while the customer was still fishing! They have customers come from all around the world for their expertise. Of the behave of the local fishing community, we want to say THANK YOU to Ollie Damon’s for all your help over the years, and hopefully a new owner will step up to carry the torch for another 72 years. Trust me, if I had the money, I wouldn’t be reporting this story.

