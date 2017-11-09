Union Gospel Mission Prepares Turkey For 1200

PORTLAND, Ore.– Somewhere between 800 and 1200 turkey dinners will be served Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2017 at the Union Gospel Mission downtown. The organization calls it “Love Your Neighbor Day” the meal with all the fixings will be served from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A 1200 foot long tent is being donated by Northwest Natural so the event can cover diners. Couch to Burnside at NW third will be blocked off from traffic.

if you would like to donate to Union Gospel Mission for holiday meals you can do that at www.ugmportland.org or mail to 3 NW third Av Portland, Oregon 97209. Union Gospel Mission is also accepted coats, gloves, Hats and scarves to pass out to the homeless as the weather is changing fast.