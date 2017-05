MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An unexpected thunderstorm ripped through Rogue Valley, leaving hay wet and unmanageable.

The Mail Tribune reported Tuesday that the Memorial Day storm and the long winter and wet spring have made it difficult for farmers to cut their hay harvest since it needs to be dried by warm weather.

Oregon farmer Charlie Boyer says ideally farmers need about three or four days to cure the hay. He says you can’t put hay into a bale and into a barn until it dries.