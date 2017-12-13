“Underperforming” Southeast Portland Store Set To Close In January

Portland, Ore. — The Fred Meyer store at Southeast 82nd Ave and Foster Road will close in January, 2018.

The company confirming to KXL what has been speculated about in the neighborhood for a few weeks.

Director of Corporate Affairs, Jeffery Temple sent KXL the following written statement:

Today Fred Meyer made the difficult decision to close the underperforming store at 5253 SE 82nd Avenue in Portland on or around January 20th. The decision to close this location was based on long-term business performance and forecasts. The Fuel Center will remain open.

The store will operate at full capacity throughout the holidays and we are pleased that every associate will be offered a job at another location.

Fred Meyer is committed to serving this community by providing shopping solutions and a great experience at all of its neighboring stores. Our closest store is at 8955 SE 82nd Ave.

As mentioned in the statement, the next closest Fred Meyer is located on the corner of SE 82nd and Johnson Creek Blvd, about 1.8 miles away.

Two other grocery stores are south of the Foster Road Fred Meyer location. Walmart is at Eastport Plaza on SE 82nd near Holgate and a newly opened WinCo store is located at SE 82nd and Powell.