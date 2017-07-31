Under the Eclipse

Salem Ore – Salem Police LT Dave Okada, City of Salem Public Works PIO MIke Gotterba, and Salem Fire Department PIO DC Gabe Benmoussa are reminding visitors and residents to plan ahead for the solar eclipse as a million people are expected to travel to Oregon for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Salem is the first larger city to be in the path of totality come August 21 and they’re expecting between 50,000 -125,000 visitors. However, if you take into account the visitors in Polk and Marion County perimeters that number jumps to between 250,000-500,000 people. They urged people to plan ahead, plan to stay put or at least be ready to deal with the extreme congestion.