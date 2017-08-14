Ugly Produce Company Expands To Portland

Portland, Or. – California based Imperfect Produce has expanded to Portland. It’s home delivery service begins today. The company says one in five fruits and vegetables grown in the United States goes to waste because they don’t meet the cosmetic standards of grocery stores. Imperfect Produce sells the ugly produce and says it does so at 30-50% below grocery store prices.

The company says it has kept over 5 million pounds of produce from going to waste. Portland general manager Evan Pence says ” coming into Portland will be our first time expanding outside the state of California and we’re really excited to bring it to the Pacific Northwest.”