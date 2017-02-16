Uber May Come To Bend, Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The Bend City Council has approved a new taxi code that allows ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in Central Oregon’s largest city.

The measure stalled a few weeks ago when councilors decided the draft proposal needed changes, including what kind of crimes revealed through background checks would prevent someone from becoming a driver.

A city attorney explained the changes Wednesday and the proposal passed. The Bulletin newspaper reports councilors must approve it a second time before it becomes law.

Lyft has yet to say whether it plans to operate in Bend. Uber has expressed interest and could be operating there by late spring.