Uber Could Soon Return to Eugene
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 1:07 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Eugene City Council is expected to vote next week on ordinance changes that would allow Uber to return to Oregon’s second-largest city.

Uber operated in Eugene for less than a year before it suspended operations in April 2015. At the time, a city hearings official ruled that the company must secure a vehicle-for-hire license to continue service.

The Register-Guard reports that elected leaders have been under pressure from city business leaders and other residents to soften their position on ride-hailing services. Local taxi companies and drivers have pushed back.

Changes discussed at a public hearing Monday would allow the city to audit the records of ride-hailing companies up to twice per year and assess a per-trip fee.


Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com

RELATED CONTENT

Stink Bugs Taking Over Puget Sound Area New Plan Shrinks Salvage Logging On Chetco Bar Wildfire Land Dog Board Spares 1 of 2 Boxers in Mauling Missing Ashland Man Presumed Dead Trial Postponed for Suspended Judge Jobless Rate Stuck at a Low 4.1 Percent
Comments