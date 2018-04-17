U.P. Tennis Star Kicked Off Team After Speech

Portland, Oregon – Some are outraged this morning by a speech given by a University of Portland student. It was enough to get the University’s basketball coach and the editor of the student newspaper to walk out.

Senior Goutham Sundaram made the comments at the Athletic Department’s Wally Awards. It’s a banquet celebrating the school’s student athletes. Those in attendance said Sundaram made various misogynistic and sexually-explicit comments. Also there was student newspaper editor and athlete Olivia Sanchez who wrote that his main goal throughout college was to get white women to sleep with brown men.

He was eventually escorted off the stage but not before basketball coach Terry Porter walked out along with some members of the team. Also there was University of Portland President Rev. Mark Poorman. He sent out a statement saying Sundaram has been removed from the tennis team roster and expects additional steps will be taken. Sundarum has apologized for taking away from the focus of the night. Goutham Sundaram is a senior at the school and a Lincoln High School graduate who won state titles.

