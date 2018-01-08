Tyrone Woods Special Edition Pistol Up for Auction

PORTLAND, Ore- The number 7 Special Edition Desert Eagle .50AE with Kryptek Thyphon Pattern, Tig, signature and the “Beyond The Battlefield” logo is up for auction right now through January 15th. Money from the proceeds minus 15% will go to the Tyrone Woods Wrestling foundation.: helping young wrestling athletes with shoes, uniforms mats and the like. Cheryl Croft Bennett. Woods Mother is so excited to be able to help these young people. The latest bid brings the amount of money raised so far to $,7,526.01.

Tyrone Woods was a 20 year Navy Veteran and retired SEAL who died on September 12, 2012 in Benghazi fighting with Tig, saving the lives of 30 Americans. He was born in Oregon and attended Oregon City High School. you can bid on the gun at www. gunbroker.com/Item/728381429