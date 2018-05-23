Two Years in Prison for Man Who Stole Mother’s Painting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man who stole a valuable painting from his mother’s home and shipped it to a fine art gallery in New York has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 46-year-old Ryan Gerard Griffin was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors and the FBI say Griffin stole the Tom Wesselmann painting called “Study for Monica with Tulips” last year and devised a scheme to sell it by falsely claiming ownership.

Griffin and a girlfriend shipped the painting by FedEx to the Hollis Taggart Art Galleries in New York.

The gallery offered to pay Griffin about $52,000. It grew suspicious and contacted Portland police.

The 77-year-old Gretchen Holce didn’t realize the painting was gone until she heard from a detective and an FBI agent in May 2017.

—

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com